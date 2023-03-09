3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.

America is a land of incredibly diverse communities. No matter where you go, you can find both the nicest people you have ever met and some of the rudest you have ever encountered.

Business Insider compiled a list of the 50 rudest cities in America, using the results of two surveys that asked Americans to rank which cities they believed were ruder than others. According to the site, "Insider and SurveyMonkey conducted a survey of more than 2,000 American adults, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in the US from a list of the 50 biggest cities." While some cities like NYC and Los Angeles top the list, three popular cities in Ohio managed to make the cut.

So which Ohio cities were named among the rudest cities the country?

No. 19: Cleveland

No. 24: Cincinnati

No. 31: Columbus

Coming in at No. 19 overall, 5% of respondents thought Cleveland had the rudest inhabitants while 3.5% said the same of Cincinnati (No. 24) and 2.7% for Columbus.

These are the Top 10 rudest cities in the country, according to the report:

New York City, New York Los Angeles, California Washington, D.C. Chicago, Illinois Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California

Check out the full list of the rudest cities in America at Business Insider.