Decision Made On Patrick Ewing's Future As Georgetown's Head Coach

Georgetown has fired men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing, the school announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press confirming it had "begun a national search for new leadership."

Ewing, a Basketball Hall of Famer who led the Hoyas to a national championship as a player in 1984, had never previously held a head coaching position prior to taking on the job at his alma mater in 2017. The former center went 75-109 (28-81 Big East) during six seasons as Georgetown's head coach, which included a Big East tournament championship in 2021, despite having a sub-.500 record in conference play during the regular season.

Ewing had previously worked as an assistant for several NBA teams including the Washington Wizards (2002-03), Houston Rockets (2003-07), Orlando Magic (2007-12) and Charlotte Bobcats (2013-17). The former No. 1 overall pick spent 15 of his 17 NBA seasons with the New York Knicks and holds numerous franchise record including points (23,665), rebounds (10,759), blocks (2,758), field goals (9,260), free throws made (5,126), games played (1,039) and minutes played (37,586.)

Ewing was an 11-time NBA all-star, a two-time Eastern Conference champion, a member of the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary teams and a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball team, known famously as "the Dream Team."