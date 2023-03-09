Fall Out Boy's Letting Fans Hear Their New Album Early: Find Out How

Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust is slated for a March 24 release, but the band is letting fans listen to the new album a week early!

They shared the news on social media, announcing that a number of independent record stores would be hosting listening parties beginning on March 16. "thought you might want to hear So Much (For) Stardust in its entirety just a little early, ya? well now you can on March 16th at indie record shops across the country (and a few around the world). there’s 75 stores that we conspired with to hold special, intimate album listening parties for you," they wrote on Instagram. "all events are free, have exclusive giveaways w/ a chance to win a ✨signed✨ copy of the record + each store will have a limited number of FOB slip mats. So get there early to secure yours. If you haven’t pre-ordered the album yet, you can grab a copy while you’re at one of the parties on Coke Bottle Clear (only available at indie record shops"

After its release, Fall Out Boy plan to tour North America in support of the album this summer. See their listening party announcement and a full list of participating record stores below.