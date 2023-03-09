The Cure Announce First North American Tour Dates In Seven Years

The Cure are officially hitting the road this Summer, and we can't wait! The "Boy's Don't Cry" standouts just announced a North American tour that will begin in the U.S. in May. The 30-date tour will include three shows in Canada and 27 in the U.S. The first show will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 10th, and the last in Miami, Florida on July 1st. Consequence of Sound mentioned that this is the first time the band has toured in North America since 2016.

Other tour stops include Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, British Columbia, Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Colorado, Minneapolis, Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Toronto, Ontario, Montreal, Quebec, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, and Tampa, Florida.