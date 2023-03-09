The Cure Announce First North American Tour Dates In Seven Years

By Logan DeLoye

March 9, 2023

The Cure Perform At Cardiff International Arena
Photo: Redferns

The Cure are officially hitting the road this Summer, and we can't wait! The "Boy's Don't Cry" standouts just announced a North American tour that will begin in the U.S. in May. The 30-date tour will include three shows in Canada and 27 in the U.S. The first show will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 10th, and the last in Miami, Florida on July 1st. Consequence of Sound mentioned that this is the first time the band has toured in North America since 2016.

Other tour stops include Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, British Columbia, Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Colorado, Minneapolis, Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Toronto, Ontario, Montreal, Quebec, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, and Tampa, Florida.

The new tour dates make up the North American leg of their current world tour titled, The Songs of a Lost World Tour. Fans can register for tickets at thecure.com today. Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 15th, and will not be "platinum or dynamically priced."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.