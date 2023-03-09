The Cure Announce First North American Tour Dates In Seven Years
By Logan DeLoye
March 9, 2023
The Cure are officially hitting the road this Summer, and we can't wait! The "Boy's Don't Cry" standouts just announced a North American tour that will begin in the U.S. in May. The 30-date tour will include three shows in Canada and 27 in the U.S. The first show will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 10th, and the last in Miami, Florida on July 1st. Consequence of Sound mentioned that this is the first time the band has toured in North America since 2016.
Other tour stops include Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, San Diego, California, Los Angeles, California, San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, British Columbia, Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Colorado, Minneapolis, Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Toronto, Ontario, Montreal, Quebec, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, and Tampa, Florida.
The new tour dates make up the North American leg of their current world tour titled, The Songs of a Lost World Tour. Fans can register for tickets at thecure.com today. Presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 15th, and will not be "platinum or dynamically priced."