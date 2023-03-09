This Is Georgia's Most Underrated Park

Spring is just around the corner, bringing with it the promise of warmer weather and beautiful blooming nature. So what better time to plan your next trip to the trails than by reading up on the most underrated park in the Peach State?

Outside Online looked for the most underrated parks in the country after noticing a report from the National Park Service stating that 26% of nearly 300 million visitors went to the eight most visited parks in the U.S. thought the service manages a total of 424 units. After researching park, campground and trail-review websites, as well as looking at traveler photos and getting feedback from park-goers, the site compiled a list of the most underrated park in each state.

According to the report, Providence Canyon State Park is Georgia's most underrated park. Located in Lumpkin and nicknamed Georgia's very own "Little Grand Canyon," Providence Canyon is a must-see for any nature lover wanting to travel less-explored regions of the state.

Here's what Outside had to say:

"Even with the cute oxymoronic title of Georgia's 'little Grand Canyon,' Providence Canyon is often passed over in favor of larger state parks like Cloudland Canyon. Though Providence's 150-foot-deep gullies were caused by poor farming practices in the 1800s, today's visitors who hike the area's 2.5-mile look trail will be treated to some of the most stunning vistas in the state — conifer forests crumbling into pink, orange, and red-hued rock — without the crowds of big-name parks. You can hike, bike and run here. Looking to pop open your ultralight tent? The park also offers a 7-mile backcountry trail with six reservable sites."

Check out Outside's full report to see the most underrated parks around the country.