This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In Minnesota

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best pizza place in all of Minnesota is Mama's Pizza located in St.Paul. Mashed recommended trying the Flavor Explosion.

Here is what Mashed has to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"When it comes to the best pizza places in Minnesota, Mama's Pizza is always in the discussion. It's crafted picture-perfect pizzas in the city of St. Paul for almost 60 years, and the restaurant is often frequented by athletes, politicians, and other celebrities. If you like big, gooey slices of pizza that seem to melt in your mouth, this should be your joint. When in doubt, go with the Flavor Explosion pizza with its pepperoni, sausage, bacon, banana peppers, and pineapple. Even if you usually shun pizza with pineapple on it, you'll enjoy this pie."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit mashed.com.