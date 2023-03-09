This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Burger

By Zuri Anderson

March 9, 2023

Classic Cheeseburger on a Brioche Bun with Fries and a Milkshake
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are one of the most iconic eats in the United States. Whether you like them thick and juicy, or thin and crispy, you won't find trouble finding an eatery serving its special take on this classic. That's why Reader's Digest found the best burgers in every state.

The website states, "Each of the state foods on our list offers a take on the beloved meal, and they’re all worth a visit on your next road trip. These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list."

According to writers, Washington's best burgers are served at Lil Woody's! Here's why it was chosen:

"Lil Woody’s works with local vendors to source the ingredients used at its Seattle locations, so you’ll get hand-cut fries made from Washington potatoes, handcrafted buns made in Tacoma, and beef from neighboring Oregon. The namesake burger is simple and delicious: a quarter-pound patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Take things up a notch with the Big Woody, which contains all the same fixings as the Lil Woody, plus the addition of Hills bacon, tomato slices, and lettuce."

Lil Woody's has four locations across Seattle.

If you need to add more restaurants to your bucket list, check out the full list on RD's website.

