3 Colorado Destinations Ranked Among Best Small Towns In America

By Zuri Anderson

March 10, 2023

Salida, CO, town view
Photo: Getty Images

Small towns are truly the hidden gems of America. Home to unique restaurants, festivals, local landmarks, and other amazing experiences, they've been getting more attention from travelers over the years. Tourists don't have to worry about the large crowds, and they get to enjoy the close-knit community vibes with some urban sensibilities.

For those thinking about traveling to a small town, Family Destination Guides revealed the 150 best small towns in America. According to the website, researchers "polled 3,000 families across the US to identify the best small towns to visit" to craft their list.

Three Colorado destinations made it on the list! The highest-ranking one was Salida at No. 36. 

If you’re an outdoor adventurer, Salida is the place for you. Surrounded by the Rockies, the Arkansas River, and other natural landscapes, people flock here for the hot springs resorts, whitewater fishing, mountain biking trails, historic downtown area, and other thrilling activities. 

Paonia came in the No. 89 spot, and Crested Butte ranked at No. 143. 

Here are the Top 10 best small towns in America, according to the study:

  1. Holualoa, Hawaii
  2. Ely, Nevada
  3. Anna Maria Island, Florida
  4. Old Koloa Town, Hawaii
  5. West Yellowstone, Montana
  6. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  7. Chincoteague, Virginia
  8. Sitka, Alaska
  9. Sedona, Arizona
  10. Ketchikan, Alaska

Looking to add more small towns to your bucket list? Check out the full rankings on Family Destination Guides' website.

