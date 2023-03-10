50 Cent Confirms New TV Series Inspired By This Popular Video Game

"From the director of John Wick Chad Stahelski & ya Boy 50 VICE CITY 🔥GLG🚦💣BOOM💨I don’t miss 🎯," Fif wrote in his caption.



50 Cent had previously teased the show in a now-deleted post, which featured the logo from Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. While the show's premise takes place in the 80s in Miami, it apparently won't have anything to do with the popular video game. Fans were excited about the Power creator possibly bringing the game to life, especially since the upcoming GTA 6 is rumored to return to Vice City. Unfortunately, that's not happening, but it seems like the show will remind them of the classic video game regardless.



The rapping actor-turned-producer has broadened his range when it comes to film and television. After launching his Power universe in 2014, he has created three spin-off shows: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. In addition to his growing BMF universe, 50 Cent also executively produced other series like ABC's For Life and British boxing drama Fightland. He's also in the midst of filming several horror films as part of his recent deal with famed director Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

