50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies

“It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation," Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said about the deal. "I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so."



50 Cent has starred in plenty of thrillers throughout his film career, but he doesn't have many legitimate horror flicks under his belt yet. He's currently working on his upcoming film Skill House. The New York native recently released the first trailer for the film, which centers around a group of social media influencers. 50 serves as a producer and also stars in the film along with a stacked cast of social media influencers from various corners of the Internet.



“I’m a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life," Roth said about his new partnership with 50. "The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally."



So far, there are no confirmed release dates for 50 Cent's upcoming horror movies.