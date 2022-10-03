50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies
By Tony M. Centeno
October 3, 2022
50 Cent has already given us a taste of what his first horror film will look like. Now the rapper-turned-actor is ready to make even more scary movies.
According to a report Deadline published on Friday, September 30, the Power creator is preparing to drop three more horror films with none other than director Eli Roth. 50's venture in the horror realm is part of a three-film deal with 3BlackDot. 50 and Eli will produce the upcoming movies called The Gun, Trackmaster and Creature House. All three films will have writers from diverse backgrounds like Kirkland Morris, who penned BMF and Power Book IV: Force, and Justin Calen-Chenn, who wrote Peacock's Bel-Air.
“It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation," Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said about the deal. "I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so."
50 Cent has starred in plenty of thrillers throughout his film career, but he doesn't have many legitimate horror flicks under his belt yet. He's currently working on his upcoming film Skill House. The New York native recently released the first trailer for the film, which centers around a group of social media influencers. 50 serves as a producer and also stars in the film along with a stacked cast of social media influencers from various corners of the Internet.
“I’m a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life," Roth said about his new partnership with 50. "The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally."
So far, there are no confirmed release dates for 50 Cent's upcoming horror movies.