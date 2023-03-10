Cowboys Restructure Contracts Of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive lineman Zack Martin, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The restructured deals will reportedly save the Cowboys an estimated $30 million in cap space, according to Pelissero and Rapoport. Dallas was previously estimated to be about $18 million over the cap prior to the reported restructured deals and the increased total will allow the franchise to re-sign free agents to-be prior to the market opening next Wednesday (March 15).

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones -- the son of owner Jerry Jones -- had publicly acknowledged the team's intention to discuss an extension for Prescott and Dallas could still sign both players to new, long-term deals this offseason.