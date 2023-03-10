Did you know that AriZona Iced Tea isn't actually from Arizona?

This came as a shock to thousands when the company poked fun at a user on Twitter who said "The only good thing to come out of Arizona is Arizona Iced Tea." The beverage company replied to the tweet," "We are from New York."

In another recent tweet, AriZona said, "AriZona Iced Tea is from New York." Fans flooded the comments with hilarious crying GIFs and memes.

No, really. It's true! AriZona was founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1992. Why is it not named Brooklyn, then? AriZona co-founder Don Vultaggio opened up about it last year in an interview with CNN.