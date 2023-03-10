Eagles Allowing Top Defensive Player's Agent To Seek Trade: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly allowed cornerback Darius Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Friday (March 10).

Slay was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in March 2020 and served as a captain for the first time in 2022. The former Mississippi State standout recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections during Philadelphia's NFC championship season.