Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'Daddy And Mommy' Date Night Out

By Sarah Tate

March 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a date night out just the two of them while celebrating an important Hollywood event.

The couple attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration on Thursday (March 9), which highlights the importance of honoring and celebrating South Asian culture, per Entertainment Tonight. For the night, Chopra and Jonas left their daughter, Malti, at home with Jonas' family and got to enjoy a night out together.

"She's asleep. Thank God. Can you imagine? No, tonight's daddy and mommy's night out," she said, adding, "Having [Jonas'] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do. My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Photo: Getty Images

The Quantico actress also gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, whom she married in 2018, calling him her "greatest champion," adding that he's "such a supporter of me," per People.

"[Jonas] finished his shoot, came directly all jazzed up and ready to be here by my side," she said. "And, you know, he champions me and reminds me when I forget."

Chopra shared why the celebration was important and what it meant to her to recognize South Asian honorees who are all nominated for an Academy Award in some capacity.

"I mean, this is iconic," she said. "And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry."

Nick Jonas
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.