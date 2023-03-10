Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'Daddy And Mommy' Date Night Out

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a date night out just the two of them while celebrating an important Hollywood event.

The couple attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars celebration on Thursday (March 9), which highlights the importance of honoring and celebrating South Asian culture, per Entertainment Tonight. For the night, Chopra and Jonas left their daughter, Malti, at home with Jonas' family and got to enjoy a night out together.

"She's asleep. Thank God. Can you imagine? No, tonight's daddy and mommy's night out," she said, adding, "Having [Jonas'] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do. My family is my greatest, greatest strength."