Priyanka Chopra Reveals She & Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have matching tattoos that commemorate a very special moment in their relationship. In a recent video interview with British Vogue, the actress revealed that the two of them have matching ink that honors the Jonas Brothers singer's 2018 proposal. “I have a check and a box behind my ears,” she revealed in the video. Chopra went on to explain the sentimental meaning behind the design.
"Because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one," she said. She then revealed that Nick has the same two tattoos on his arm.
Nick and Priyanka got engaged in July 2018 after dating for two months. In December 2018, they said "I do" in a multi-day wedding ceremony in India. Since then, the couple has gone on to welcome their first child, daughter Malti, who recently celebrated her first birthday. "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," Jonas said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "She's 1. She's beautiful. It's amazing."
Last year, the new parents took to Instagram to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with sweet tributes. "And just like that it's been 4 years. happy anniversary my love," Nick wrote in his post. Chopra shared her own heartfelt post writing, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe."