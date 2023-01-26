Priyanka Chopra Reveals She & Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have matching tattoos that commemorate a very special moment in their relationship. In a recent video interview with British Vogue, the actress revealed that the two of them have matching ink that honors the Jonas Brothers singer's 2018 proposal. “I have a check and a box behind my ears,” she revealed in the video. Chopra went on to explain the sentimental meaning behind the design.

"Because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one," she said. She then revealed that Nick has the same two tattoos on his arm.