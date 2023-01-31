Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Makes First Public Appearance

Nick Jonas has had an exciting week. Not only did he and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, January 30th, and announce a new album and tour, but he also debuted his baby girl to the world.

Priyanka Chopra was at Monday's Walk Of Fame Ceremony to support her husband and she brought along their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Malti. The occasion marked her first public appearance and the first time anyone outside of the family has seen her face. While her parents have shared several updates with fans on Instagram, they've always chosen to purposefully hide her face in photos.