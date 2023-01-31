Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Makes First Public Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 31, 2023
Nick Jonas has had an exciting week. Not only did he and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, January 30th, and announce a new album and tour, but he also debuted his baby girl to the world.
Priyanka Chopra was at Monday's Walk Of Fame Ceremony to support her husband and she brought along their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Malti. The occasion marked her first public appearance and the first time anyone outside of the family has seen her face. While her parents have shared several updates with fans on Instagram, they've always chosen to purposefully hide her face in photos.
Priyanka and Malti sat next to Joe's wife, actress Sophie Turner, as the Jonas Brothers each took to the mic to express gratitude for their latest achievement. Nick even took a moment to give a shoutout to his daughter during his speech. “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” he sweetly said. Priyanka spoke to British Vogue earlier this month about being protective of her daughter.
“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she said. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ … She’s not going to be gossip.”