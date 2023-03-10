Ohio Town Named The Best Place To Retire In The State

Retirement is a goal that most workers look forward to for years, a highly-anticipated way to enjoy time with loved ones without having to worry about working a full time job.

Deciding where you want to settle down and spend your retirement can be a difficult decision due to a variety of factors. Do you want to live somewhere warm, where the sun is out shining more often than not, or would you prefer to find yourself in a small town away from the hustle and bustle of big city life?

Wealth of Geeks knows this decision can be tough, so they compiled a list of the best place to retire in each state, giving you a wide range of cities waiting to welcome you home.

According to the site, the best place to retire in Ohio is Sandusky. Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie, this town has a population of around 25,000 and a median home price of $69,000. The next best spot in the Buckeye State to settle down and spend your retirement is Parma, with a population around 80,000 and median home price of $118,000.

