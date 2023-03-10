Oscars Throw Out Red Carpet For Brand New Color

Sorry red carpet, there is a new color in town! Fans tuning into the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday might notice something a little different as their favorite stars walk into the Dolby Theatre. According to KTLA, the traditional red carpet will be replaced with a champagne-colored carpet! Despite the unexpected color change, the carpet will still be referred to as the "red carpet."

Crews have already rolled out the new and improved carpet as Hollywood's biggest names prepare for the show. This year, Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time in his career. He joked about the new color of the carpet stating that the producers must be confident "that no blood will be shed this year," in reference to the viral slap that occurred during last year's show when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Kimmel recently told The Hollywood Reporter that if another slap should occur, he is prepared.

"You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the shit out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run." The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12th, at 8:00 p.m. ET.