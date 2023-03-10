Rock Stars Line Up To Play Jeff Beck Tribute Show
By Logan DeLoye
March 10, 2023
A tribute show honoring late, great rock icon Jeff Beck is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in May, and the full lineup was just announced! Eric Clapton is one of many artists taking the stage at the event. He took to Twitter to share the news.
"A TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK WITH ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS Sandra Beck, and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend friends to honor the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck. The concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd May 2023."
Beck passed away suddenly on January 10th at the age of 78. The Grammy Award-winning musician was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame twice, and is remembered for mastering multiple genres on guitar.
A TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK WITH ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS— Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) March 10, 2023
Sandra Beck, and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend friends to honour the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck. The concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd May 2023. pic.twitter.com/AHcq1mhStY
Other artists taking the stage include Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr., Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, March 15th. Interested individuals can register for pre-sale tickets on seetickets.com now. The show is set to take place on May 22nd and 23rd, and more artists will be announced closer to the date.