Rock Stars Line Up To Play Jeff Beck Tribute Show

A tribute show honoring late, great rock icon Jeff Beck is set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in May, and the full lineup was just announced! Eric Clapton is one of many artists taking the stage at the event. He took to Twitter to share the news.

"A TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK WITH ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS Sandra Beck, and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend friends to honor the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck. The concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd May 2023."

Beck passed away suddenly on January 10th at the age of 78. The Grammy Award-winning musician was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame twice, and is remembered for mastering multiple genres on guitar.