Harry Styles Wins Impressive Award, But Not For His Music

Harry Styles is about to add another trophy to his ever-growing collection. This time, however, he's not being rewarded for his musical talent.

The "As It Was" singer has been given the title of world's most attractive smile, according to leading dentists, The Mirror reports. His pearly whites won the first Dentakay Smile of the Year Award — and it was a close competition! Other frontrunners were boxer and internet personality KSI, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, but he ultimately prevailed in the male category.

Dr. Gülay Akay, founder of the Dentakay dental clinic, opened up about what exactly qualifies someone to have an award-winning smile like Harry's. "The positive effect of a beautiful smile on people in their social and professional life is indisputable. An attractive smile is an important tool to impress people. When a beautiful face is complemented by an attractive smile, facial harmony is achieved," Akay said. "Obviously, one of the most important factors that make a smile is the teeth, especially teeth that have changed shape, colour and form due to trauma, fracture, or caries, or are naturally crooked and deformed, spoiling the aesthetic appearance."

Akay went on to add that the proportion of someone's teeth and how they look compared to the rest of their face is important. "Harry Styles has the ideal symmetry in his smile, with the front teeth slightly longer than the others," the dentist added.