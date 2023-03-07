Harry Styles Makes Unexpected & Adorable Cameo In This Music Video

Harry Styles made an unexpected cameo in a new music video for Jenny Lewis. On Monday, March 6th, the singer-songwriter who was a special guest on Harry's 'Love On Tour' in 2021, released the music video for her previously released single "Puppy And A Truck." The video features snapshots from Lewis' travels through North America as well as footage from her opening performances on Harry's tour.

Throughout the video, a person dressed in a puppy costume follows her around on her adventures and at the very end of the video, the man in the costume is revealed to be none other than Harry Styles! After catching his breath on the couch, the Grammy winner removes the head of the costume and gives the camera a sweet smile and two peace signs.