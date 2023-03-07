Harry Styles Makes Unexpected & Adorable Cameo In This Music Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 7, 2023
Harry Styles made an unexpected cameo in a new music video for Jenny Lewis. On Monday, March 6th, the singer-songwriter who was a special guest on Harry's 'Love On Tour' in 2021, released the music video for her previously released single "Puppy And A Truck." The video features snapshots from Lewis' travels through North America as well as footage from her opening performances on Harry's tour.
Throughout the video, a person dressed in a puppy costume follows her around on her adventures and at the very end of the video, the man in the costume is revealed to be none other than Harry Styles! After catching his breath on the couch, the Grammy winner removes the head of the costume and gives the camera a sweet smile and two peace signs.
Of her experience on Love On Tour, Lewis said per NME, "To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes on stage and meeting Harry’s fans – it brought me back to life. I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, so grateful to be able to share my life experiences, my songs, with such a diverse audience. With no cynicism or irony, just gratitude to be with people and fans and to be able to express it outwardly to them.”
In other Harry Styles news, fans were excited to see the star wearing a One Direction shirt in a since-deleted gym selfie. He later addressed the post and revealed that he had accidentally posted the photo to his Instagram Story.