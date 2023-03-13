2023 iHeartPodcast Awards: How To Watch

The iHeartPodcast Awards are here, and listeners will be able to tune in and see all of their favorite podcasts be celebrated on March 14th.

Nominees across 29 categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including entertainment, comedy, crime, news, sports, food, business and more, including a new category, Best Overall Ensemble. See the full list of nominees HERE.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on iHeartRadio's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, as well as listen on select iHeartRadio stations across the country and everywhere listeners are via the iHeartRadio app. The Show will also be available on demand following the initial stream.

As in previous years, podcast fans will help decide the winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year award by socially voting on Twitter. This year's nominees include "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," "Crime Junkie," "Fly On The Wall," "Las Culturistas," "Love and Noraebang," "Maintenance Phase," "Morbid," "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," "Scam Goddess" and "SmartLess."

In addition, the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards will present Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting's expanding role in today’s popular culture. Kara Swisher, widely acclaimed journalist, editor and podcast host, will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Award, Dr. Laurie Santos, host of "The Happiness Lab" podcast and creator of the free "Psychology and the Good Life" curriculum for high school teachers which teaches students about wiser choices and how to live a happy and fulfilling life, and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, host of the wildly popular mental health podcast, "Therapy for Black Girls," whose work focuses on making mental health topics more relevant and accessible for Black women, will both be honored with a 2023 Social Impact Award. And Ashley Flowers, founder and CEO of audiochuck, the award-winning podcast production company, will be honored with the 2023 Innovator Award.