Chicago Man Sues Popular Chicken Restaurant Over 'Deceptive' Menu Item

Aimen Halim is not happy with the boneless wings that are served at Buffalo Wild Wings. After a recent dining experience, the Chicago resident realized that the wings weren't really wings at all despite being described as such. According to WGN9, Halim filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for their "deceptive" preparation of the boneless "wing." The disgruntled diner regarded the menu item as "nothing more than a chicken nugget," as it is actually just a fried chicken breast.

As part of the lawsuit, Halim mentioned that the product should not be allowed to be referred to as a wing if it is not made from a wing. He used the words "false" and "deceptive" to describe the company's marketing techniques. In an effort to bring justice to real boneless wings nationwide, Halim called out Papa Johns, and Domino's among other companies who allow the same practice to occur. Money plays a large role in the lawsuit as purchasing a chicken breast is cheaper than purchasing a chicken wing. Allegedly, customers nationwide are paying for the price of chicken wing, and consuming something that costs less than what they payed for.

Halim hopes to achieve "relief from violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act (ICFA), Breach of Express Warranty, Common Law Fraud and Quasi Contract/Unjust Enrichment/Restitution," by filing the lawsuit.