Jameis Winston 'Finalizing' Free Agent Deal

By Jason Hall

March 14, 2023

NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston is "finalizing" a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, who cited a text from Winston on Monday (March 13) night.

"QB Jameis Winston just text me that he is 'finalizing' a deal to return to the #Saints," Anderson tweeted.

Winston reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who added that the team offered "no starting opportunities," following the recent signing of Derek Carr.

Winston initially signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2020, backing up former quarterback Drew Brees during his final NFL season. The former Heisman Trophy winner re-signed with New Orleans the following offseason and was named as the team's starting quarterback following Brees' retirement, but experienced a season-ending torn ACL and damage to his MCL in October 2021.

Winston injured his back in Week 1 of the 2022 season and was limited to just 10 starts and 14 appearances during the past three seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick has led the Saints to a 6-4 record as a starter and thrown for 2,103 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his tenure in New Orleans.

Carr agreed to a four-year, $150 million deal, which includes $100 million in guarantees, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (March 6).

