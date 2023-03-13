Jameis Winston 'Finalizing' Free Agent Deal

Quarterback Jameis Winston is "finalizing" a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, who cited a text from Winston on Monday (March 13) night.

"QB Jameis Winston just text me that he is 'finalizing' a deal to return to the #Saints," Anderson tweeted.

Winston reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who added that the team offered "no starting opportunities," following the recent signing of Derek Carr.

Winston initially signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2020, backing up former quarterback Drew Brees during his final NFL season. The former Heisman Trophy winner re-signed with New Orleans the following offseason and was named as the team's starting quarterback following Brees' retirement, but experienced a season-ending torn ACL and damage to his MCL in October 2021.