Jason Kelce Makes Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
March 13, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his decision to continue his NFL career for "another season" following retirement speculation.
"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote in a tweet shared on Monday (March 13). "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f*****g done yet!"
Kelce, 35, is set to become a free agent this offseason, having previously signed a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia last offseason, though he's expected to once again return to the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who speculates the team will slide his backup center and expected Cam Jurgens over to guard.
I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023
Jason Kelce's return surely means the #Eagles will look to slide Cam Jurgens over to guard. The early returns in Philly on the second-round pick have been solid and he's the successor to Kelce. But for now, a short slide is in order.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
Kelce spent his first 12 seasons with the Eagles after being selected at No. 191 overall in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The veteran lineman was a member of the Eagles' first and only Super Bowl-winning team, as well as a five-time first-team All-Pro (2017-19, 2021, 2022) and a six-time Pro Bowl selection (2014, 2016, 2019-22).
Last month, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers in NFL history to play against each other in a Super Bowl when Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.