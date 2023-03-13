Jason Kelce Makes Decision On NFL Future

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his decision to continue his NFL career for "another season" following retirement speculation.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote in a tweet shared on Monday (March 13). "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f*****g done yet!"

Kelce, 35, is set to become a free agent this offseason, having previously signed a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia last offseason, though he's expected to once again return to the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who speculates the team will slide his backup center and expected Cam Jurgens over to guard.