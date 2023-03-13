Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Rumors About Worshipping Satan In Their Music
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert is responding to allegations that they worship the devil based on ominous lyrics from an unreleased song.
In an interview TMZ posted on Monday, March 13, the Philly native flat out denied being involved in any satanic activities no matter what he says in his music. Uzi explained that they actually comes from a religious family but, once they began a career in music, they valued their own free speech above anything else.
“I just say whatever I want in my songs," Uzi told the outlet. "It’s just like my freedom of speech."
Lil Uzi Vert said PINK TAPE releases in like 2 months 👀, confirms “City Girl ( Satan) song is on it & also speaks on the controversy of talking about “Satan” in their new song 👹 pic.twitter.com/53wKuTkjds— uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) March 13, 2023
“I come from a real religious household but I just like, me finding living my life and being, like, I guess ‘an adult,’ I kind of just say, you know, anything I want to say," they continued. "Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”
During his recent set at Rolling Loud California, Uzi previewed a new song in which he raps "I make a City Girl believe in Satan.” Since a clip of the performance went viral, numerous artists and critics alike have denounced the devilish lyrics like Summer Walker and Tony Yayo for example. The outlet asked Uzi what their girlfriend JT thought of the lyrics, and they said she was there when they made the song. She reportedly didn't think anything of it. When asked flat out if they believes in satan, they laughed and said "no."
The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper also gave an update on his highly-anticipated Pink Tape album. He said he plans to drop the follow-up to his 2020 solo LP Eternal Atake in "two more months." He also confirmed the problematic track that's got everyone talking will also be on it. Check out the full interview above.