“I don’t think so,” Uzi replied when asked about the debate over Philly's anthem. “That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever.”



“[Meek] that’s a big Homie from Philly, and that’s like one of my big homies,” he continued. “So I just like feed off the energy that he gives actually to be able to even produce or put out that type of music. So like, hopefully, like s**t, hopefully. He [Meek] would hope that for me too. Not yet though it’s too early to tell.”



The debate began after Uzi walked out the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of his TikTok-inspired banger before they won the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. On the same night, fans could be heard shouting the lyrics to Meek's 2012 hit in the streets following the Eagles' victory. A few days later, Drama made the claim about "Just Wanna Rock" to TMZ after he arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport just days ahead of the Grammys.



“I think it’s fair to say that ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia," Drama said. "As the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year. I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [during] Super Bowl weekend.”



Once he heard about Drama's comments, Meek defended his infamous album intro's legacy, but didn't mention Uzi or Drama in his message.