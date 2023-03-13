Photos Show 'Worst Case Scenario' Flooding After California Levee Breaks

A section of the Pajaro River levee broke on Saturday morning, causing widespread flooding and evacuations throughout the region. According to KSBW, more than 100 people had to be rescued from the raging flood waters. Over 8,500 Pajaro residents were forced to leave their homes, none entirely sure of when they would be allowed to return. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo mentioned that flood damage may be so severe that residents will not be able to return to their houses for months.

"I meant it would be months to repairs homes. Question will be, will homes be habitable after the water recedes due to extensive water and mud damage. Water creates other hazards such as black mold. Flood waters also have contaminants."