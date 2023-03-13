America has plenty of amazing restaurants, and some have a sterling reputation. Residents and tourists talk about these destinations so much that they catch the attention of national media and food critics, sometimes making them top tourist spots to visit.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the one restaurant in every state that people have to check out. Here's how they curated their list:

"To assemble a list of the one must-visit restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites. We also studied menus and historical information on restaurant websites, making our final choices based on editorial discretion."

According to writers, Colorado's must-visit restaurant is The Fort! They also explained why it was chosen:

"Opened in 1963, this adobe castle inspired by historic Bent’s Fort features what it calls 'new foods of the Old West.' That means buffalo steaks and ribs, elk medallions, grilled quail – and the notorious Rocky Mountain oysters (small pieces of deep-fried buffalo testicle, which the restaurant says are one of its most popular appetizers)."