Avril Lavigne's speech during the 2023 Juno Awards was interrupted when a topless protester appeared on stage. The "Sk8er Boi" singer was trying to introduce a performance from Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon when the protester ran on stage wearing only a pair of bright pink pants. She also wore pasties and had words written in black marker across her torso that read "Save the Greenbelt." According to a Change.org petition, the protester's words referred to land in Ontario which was recently approved for residential development.

Lavigne played it cool while the protester walked around her on stage and she actually got through most of her speech. Eventually, a security guard came up to escort the protester off the stage. "Get the f— off, b—," Lavigne told her as the protester was moved off the stage.