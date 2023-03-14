Avril Lavigne Confronts Topless Protester Interrupting Her At Juno Awards

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne's speech during the 2023 Juno Awards was interrupted when a topless protester appeared on stage. The "Sk8er Boi" singer was trying to introduce a performance from Indo-Canadian musician AP Dhillon when the protester ran on stage wearing only a pair of bright pink pants. She also wore pasties and had words written in black marker across her torso that read "Save the Greenbelt." According to a Change.org petition, the protester's words referred to land in Ontario which was recently approved for residential development.

Lavigne played it cool while the protester walked around her on stage and she actually got through most of her speech. Eventually, a security guard came up to escort the protester off the stage. "Get the f— off, b—," Lavigne told her as the protester was moved off the stage.

It wasn't until later in the night that Lavigne addressed the unexpected incident. According to Rolling Stone, the singer won the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award and during her speech, she said, "Now, nobody try anything this time. Or the Canadian will come out of me, and I'll f—k a b— up."

In a tweet following the awards show, Lavigne wrote, "Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let’s keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years!" She also hilariously added, "P.S. - “Get the f—k off b—h!”

