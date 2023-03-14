Fall Out Boy Tease 'Most Ambitious Music Video' They've Made 'In 10 Years'

As the release date of Fall Out Boy's upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust creeps closer, the band continues to keep fans on their toes. Pete Wentz shared a video from the set of their "Hold Me Like A Grudge" music video, teasing that it's “probably the most ambitious music video that we’ve attempted to make in 10 years.”

As if that's not intriguing enough, the YouTube caption reads “Hold Me Like A Grudge video dropping soon. Anyone smell a continuation from an old video?”

Of course, fans hopped into the comments with their predictions of what old video this could be jumping from, with the majority thinking (or at least hoping) the answer is "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More 'Touch Me'" off their 2005 album Under The Cork Tree. The fan-favorite video famously sees the band transform into vampires and also stars Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie and Gym Class Heroes' Travie McCoy.

See Wentz' teaser below.