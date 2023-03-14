Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State

Is there anything better than a slice of your favorite pie? Whether you prefer a chilled key lime or classic warm apple pie, the sweet treat is the perfect addition to any meal or even just an indulgent snack.

Yelp looked at restaurants and bakeries around the country in search of the best pies around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state where you can grab a delicious slice. According to the site:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.'"

So where can you find the best pie in Georgia?

Jonah's Fish & Grits

Though its name harkens to more savory options, Jonah's Fish & Grits in Thomasville has the best pie in the Peach State, with the peanut butter chocolate earning the title of featured flavor. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 450 reviews on Yelp, Jonah's has two pie options, the peanut butter chocolate with chocolate ganache and a Florida key lime with graham cracker crust.

Jonah's Fish & Grits is located at 109 E Jackson Street in Thomasville.

Check out Yelp's blog to find more of the best spots to find pie around the country.