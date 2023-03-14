Jason Kelce, Eagles Agree On Price For One More Year
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro center Jason Kelce on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 14).
The reported deal comes hours after Kelce, 35, announced his decision to continue his NFL career for "another season" following retirement speculation.
"One day after he announced he would return for another season, Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and the Eagles reached agreement on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, per sources," Schefter tweeted.
Kelce will remain the NFL's highest-paid center as part of the deal. The All-Pro announced his decision to return in a tweet shared on Monday (March 13).
"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f*****g done yet!"
Kelce, 35, was set to become a free agent this offseason, having previously signed a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia last offseason and was expected to once again return to the Eagles upon his announcement, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who speculated the team would slide his backup center and expected successor Cam Jurgens over to guard.
Kelce spent his first 12 seasons with the Eagles after being selected at No. 191 overall in the sixth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The veteran lineman was a member of the Eagles' first and only Super Bowl-winning team, as well as a five-time first-team All-Pro (2017-19, 2021, 2022) and a six-time Pro Bowl selection (2014, 2016, 2019-22).
Last month, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers in NFL history to play against each other in a Super Bowl when Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.