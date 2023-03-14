Jason Kelce, Eagles Agree On Price For One More Year

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro center Jason Kelce on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (March 14).

The reported deal comes hours after Kelce, 35, announced his decision to continue his NFL career for "another season" following retirement speculation.

"One day after he announced he would return for another season, Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and the Eagles reached agreement on a one-year, $14.25 million deal, per sources," Schefter tweeted.

Kelce will remain the NFL's highest-paid center as part of the deal. The All-Pro announced his decision to return in a tweet shared on Monday (March 13).