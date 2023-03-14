New Details On Eric Kendricks' Deal With Chargers

Free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 14).

The report comes hours after Kendricks, a former UCLA standout who had previously spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings, announced his decision to return to Los Angeles as a member of the Chargers Monday (March 13) night. The California native shared a video of himself accepting the 2014 Dick Butkus Award during a UCLA practice, along with the caption, "Back in LA..Bolt Up!"