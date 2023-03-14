New Details On Eric Kendricks' Deal With Chargers

By Jason Hall

March 14, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks has reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 14).

The report comes hours after Kendricks, a former UCLA standout who had previously spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings, announced his decision to return to Los Angeles as a member of the Chargers Monday (March 13) night. The California native shared a video of himself accepting the 2014 Dick Butkus Award during a UCLA practice, along with the caption, "Back in LA..Bolt Up!"

The Vikings released Kendricks on March 6 after eight seasons with the franchise. The linebacker had been a cornerstone of the Vikings' defense since being selected by the franchise at No. 45 overall in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The former UCLA standout was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2019, as well as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during his first NFL season in 2015. Kendricks started in all 17 games for the Vikings in 2022, recording 137 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack.

The Vikings' decision came days after Spotrac.com's Michael Ginnitti included Kendricks as part of his NFL All-Roster-Bubble Team, which listed the top players at each position who could be released based on high salaries.

"He can still fill up a stat-line with the best of them, but the Vikings need to begin the process of getting younger (and subsequently cheaper) especially on the defensive side of the ball. Kendricks’ expiring contract can open up $9.5M of much needed cap space for Minnesota, who may address this position fairly early in the April draft," Ginnitti wrote.

