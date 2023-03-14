Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State

Is there anything better than a slice of your favorite pie? Whether you prefer a chilled key lime or classic warm apple pie, the sweet treat is the perfect addition to any meal or even just an indulgent snack.

Yelp looked at restaurants and bakeries around the country in search of the best pies around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state where you can grab a delicious slice. According to the site:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.'"

So where can you find the best pie in Ohio?

Rood

Described by its website as a quirky, "convivial gathering place," Rood in Lakewood has the best pie in the Buckeye State, with the chocolate tahini custard earning the title of featured flavor. With 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 250 reviews on Yelp, Rood has plenty of pie flavors to choose from, including Baklava, Amaretto Custard, Brown Butter Apple Praline, Salt & Honey, Smoky Black Raspberry and more.

Rood is located at 17001 Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

