Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best comfort food in Pennsylvania can be found at Bud & Marilyn's located located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended trying any one of their sandwiches with a side of waffle fries or mac 'n' cheese.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Pennsylvania:

"A wonderfully retro spot in Philadelphia's Midtown Village, Bud & Marilyn's is a celebration of American classics and the menu focuses on simple and delicious food cooked perfectly. Customers are big fans of the fried chicken sandwich that comes with Cheddar, pickle brine slaw, and charred scallion ranch in a potato roll, as well as the Nashville hot buns. Satisfy your sweet craving with the funfetti cake – a vanilla cake with white buttercream frosting, strawberries, and milk crumble."

For more of the best comfort food restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.