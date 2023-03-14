Raiders Trade Pro Bowl Tight End Darren Waller To Giants: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (March 14).

"So the #Giants traded a third-round compensatory pick that they received in the Kadarius Toney trade (No. 100 overall) and land the big-time weapon they coveted for newly extended QB Daniel Jones: It's Darren Waller," Pelissero tweeted.

The Raiders were reported to have discussed potential trades involving Waller dating back to last offseason, which included possibly including him in the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers in March 2022, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.