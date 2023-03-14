Saints, Michael Thomas Agree To Restructured Deal: Report

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, $10 million restructured contract with wide receiver Michael Thomas, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported contract includes up to $5 million in incentives and comes after speculation of uncertainty regarding Thomas' future with the Saints.

"Saints restructured Michael Thomas’ contract, reaching agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal that has a max value of $15 million, per source. Thomas staying in New Orleans," Schefter tweeted.

The two sides had previously agreed to a restructured deal that reduced Thomas' base salary from $15.5 million to $1165 million in January, which led to anticipation of his possible release from the team. Instead, Thomas, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, will return to a Saints offense that already added veteran quarterback Derek Carr this offseason.