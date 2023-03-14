Tennessee Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State

Is there anything better than a slice of your favorite pie? Whether you prefer a chilled key lime or classic warm apple pie, the sweet treat is the perfect addition to any meal or even just an indulgent snack.

Yelp looked at restaurants and bakeries around the country in search of the best pies around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state where you can grab a delicious slice. According to the site:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.'"

So where can you find the best pie in Tennessee?

Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

Given its name, it's no surprise that this Nashville bakery, under the company Ada's Fine Foods, has the best pie in the Volunteer State, with the classic peach earning the title of featured flavor. With 5 out of 5 stars and dozens of reviews on Yelp, the Barbara's Southern Pies brand has incredible flavors like nutty fudge pie pie tart, chocolate chip bourbon pecan, chess pie and more.

Ada's Fine Foods is located at 942 Jefferson Street in Nashville.

Check out Yelp's blog to find more of the best spots to find pie around the country.