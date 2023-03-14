If you're ever craving a warm loaf of bread or some pastries to snack on, bakeries are your go-to places. Some places specialize in specific treats, like pies, cookies, and cakes, but many shops offer a variety of freshly-baked goods. Sometimes they'll even take their skills and make yummy dishes, such as quiches and sandwiches.

With thousands of amazing bakeries in the country, 24/7 Wall St. got to work identifying the best one in every state. The website states, "To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including Eater, Taste of Home, Mashed, Mental Floss, Love Food, and Business Insider, as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion."

According to writers, Washington's best bakery is Bakery Nouveau! They also recommend you check out the shop's specialty: the olive fougasse.

This popular bakery chain offers so many delights, from different types of fresh bread to bite-sized treats and savory dishes. Menu items include croissants, danishes, cakes, sandwiches, pizzas, quiches and so much more.