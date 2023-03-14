Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd Honor Gary Rossington At First Show Since His Death

Lynyrd Skynyrd payed tribute to Gary Rossington at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on March 12th during their first show since his death. According to Louder Sound, the band dedicated their performance of "Tuesday's Gone" to the late guitarist, stating that they would "play it pretty" for him "up in rock 'n' roll heaven." As they sang, a slideshow featuring moments from Rossington's life was displayed behind them.

Louder Sound mentioned that Rossington did not perform at every Lynyrd Skynyrd show in the years leading up to his death. Damon Johnson of Thin Lizzy was asked to fill in for Rossington after his emergency heart surgery in 2021, and has been with the band ever since.