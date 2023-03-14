Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd Honor Gary Rossington At First Show Since His Death
By Logan DeLoye
March 14, 2023
Lynyrd Skynyrd payed tribute to Gary Rossington at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City on March 12th during their first show since his death. According to Louder Sound, the band dedicated their performance of "Tuesday's Gone" to the late guitarist, stating that they would "play it pretty" for him "up in rock 'n' roll heaven." As they sang, a slideshow featuring moments from Rossington's life was displayed behind them.
Louder Sound mentioned that Rossington did not perform at every Lynyrd Skynyrd show in the years leading up to his death. Damon Johnson of Thin Lizzy was asked to fill in for Rossington after his emergency heart surgery in 2021, and has been with the band ever since.
During an interview with Classic Rock in 2017, Rossington mentioned that he would not mind if the band continued to perform after he passed away, but thought that it would be "weird."
“Well, they’re not supposed to because of legal reasons. But if Johnny and Rickey wanted to do it, I wouldn’t mind myself. They’re playing our music to the people, and the people would come to hear the original band’s music.I don’t know. It’s hard to say. If they wanted to do it and the management thought it would be a good idea… It would be weird, though, because none of the original guys would be in it."