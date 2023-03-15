Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best comfort food in Illinois can be found at Pearl's Southern Comfort located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Illinois:

"Located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, Pearl's Southern Comfort is run by Danny Beck, who grew up in Kansas and named this popular eatery after his grandmother. Pearl's brings New Orleans to the Windy City, offering a menu bursting with bold bayou, Creole and barbecue flavors. Highlights include this Catfish Po'Boy, smoked chicken wings, and Louisiana-style jambalaya. There's also a weekend brunch menu with a selection of cocktails including Pearl's Stoli Bloody Mary."

