Juju Smith-Schuster Announces Free Agency Decision

By Jason Hall

March 15, 2023

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster announced his decision to sign with the New England Patriots in a post shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (March 15) afternoon.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me," Smith-Schuster wrote.

The two sides are reported to have reached an agreement on a three-year, $33 million deal, which includes $22.5 million earned over the first two seasons of the contract, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, having a bounce back season and playing a crucial role in their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, which included recording seven receptions for 53 yards, as well as drawing a flag on cornerback James Bradberry that allowed Kansas City to continue its drive, run down the clock and set up a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

"Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me," Smith-Schuster tweeted on Wednesday.

The former Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs last offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

