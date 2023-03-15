Juju Smith-Schuster Announces Free Agency Decision

Free agent wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster announced his decision to sign with the New England Patriots in a post shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (March 15) afternoon.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me," Smith-Schuster wrote.

The two sides are reported to have reached an agreement on a three-year, $33 million deal, which includes $22.5 million earned over the first two seasons of the contract, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, having a bounce back season and playing a crucial role in their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, which included recording seven receptions for 53 yards, as well as drawing a flag on cornerback James Bradberry that allowed Kansas City to continue its drive, run down the clock and set up a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.