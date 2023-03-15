Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Positive Recovery Update Amid Free Agency

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared a positive update on his recovery amid his ongoing free agency.

The former Super Bowl champion tweeted that "it feels good to be where I'm at" and is even more optimistic about where he'll be when the 2023 NFL season starts in five months.

"Can’t lie it feels good to be where im at but even better to kno I got 5 months to get where I wanna be," Beckham posted along with a video of himself running routes."This shxt ain’t easy and goin thru these is just taxing in every way. I just couldn’t let myself give up or go out like tht! I still got some to do.. let’s get it."