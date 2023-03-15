Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Positive Recovery Update Amid Free Agency
By Jason Hall
March 15, 2023
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared a positive update on his recovery amid his ongoing free agency.
The former Super Bowl champion tweeted that "it feels good to be where I'm at" and is even more optimistic about where he'll be when the 2023 NFL season starts in five months.
"Can’t lie it feels good to be where im at but even better to kno I got 5 months to get where I wanna be," Beckham posted along with a video of himself running routes."This shxt ain’t easy and goin thru these is just taxing in every way. I just couldn’t let myself give up or go out like tht! I still got some to do.. let’s get it."
Can’t lie it feels good to be where im at but even better to kno I got 5 months to get where I wanna be. This shxt ain’t easy and goin thru these is just taxing in every way. I just couldn’t let myself give up or go out like tht! I still got some to do.. let’s get it pic.twitter.com/awBE1ZgJHI— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 15, 2023
On Wednesday (March 15), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he intends to play for the New York Jets next season pending a trade agreement between the two teams and -- despite denying reports reports that he gave the Jets a "wish list" that included Beckham and others -- admitted to having interest in the wide receiver joining him.
“First of all, who wouldn’t want to have Odell on their team? I mean, come on," Rodgers said while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. "What are we talking about here? I don’t have demands. My only demand is for transparency, and if you say some bulls*** sometimes it’s not even worth it …”
The New England Patriots were also reported to be monitoring Beckham's recovery and attended his recent workout, according to Jeff Howe of the Athletic.
Sources: The Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy. They also attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout last week in Arizona. They're in the WR market, but the price point remains a key component. @TheAthletic— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023
Beckham hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February 2022. The star receiver recorded two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out in the second quarter due to the injury, which he later claimed he'd experienced prior to the Super Bowl.
Beckham was acquired by the Rams midway through the 2021 season and recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his final eight regular-season games. The former LSU standout was selected by the New York Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 NFL season.