Paris Hilton Gives Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Wise Parenting Advice

Paris Hilton has some advice for her fellow 2000s It Girl, Lindsay Lohan. On Tuesday, March 14th, Lohan announced that she is pregnant with her first child and later that night, Paris offered her some words of wisdom about motherhood.

"I’m so excited for her," Paris told Access Hollywood at the release party for her new book Paris: The Memoir. "I just feel so happy for her and it’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own, and my advice is just to soak in every moment. It’s just so precious.”

At the start of this year, Hilton welcomed her first child, Phoenix, so she passed on some advice she's received from friends and family. "Everyone is just saying they grow so fast. So just to enjoy the little baby moments when we’re just, like, snuggling and he’s just a little, tiny angel.”

The Mean Girls star revealed to TMZ that she and her husband Bader Shammas are starting their own family saying, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" She later took to Instagram to share a photo of a baby onesie that read, "coming soon." Hilton also commented on the post to congratulate Lohan. "Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!"

Lohan also got some sweet congratulatory comments from the likes of Donatella Versace, Liz Gillies, Quinta Brunson, Bella Thorne, and more.