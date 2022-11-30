Karen Smith might have ESPN or something, but Amanda Seyfried is having trouble predicting the future. So much so, she needed help from her Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan to look into the future and see whether or not we're getting a Mean Girls 2.

The Emmy Award-winning actress got the chance to interview Lohan for Interview Magazine and the two discussed the possibility of a sequel, among a slew of other hot topics like fame, Instagram, reality TV and marriage. While Mean Girls 2 was released in 2011 starring Meaghan Martin, Jennifer Stone, Claire Holt and Maiara Walsh, Lohan and Seyfried are referring to the potential of a sequel with all your favorite characters from the original movie.

The Parent Trap star was dishing about her role as Sierra in her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas when she thought about what comes next.

"Now it's just deciding what else to do," she told the Mamma Mia! star, who replied, "A musical?" After joking about appearing in Marvel movies or a thriller, Seyfried asked Lohan if she would ever do a play. "I would. I did one in London, Speed-the-Plow." Continuing their conversation about plays, Seyfried said, "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway." Lohan agreed that it "would be really fun."

Here's where things get dicey! "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" Seyfried asked Lohan. "I don’t know," she replied. "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone." To put a cap on the conversation, the two put the fate of a Mean Girls sequel in the hands of Tina Fey, who wrote and starred in the 2004 comedy. "Anyway, Tina is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults," Seyfried said.