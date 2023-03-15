Popular Eatery Named South Carolina's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant

A popular restaurant in South Carolina was named among one of the eateries that any foodie, or really just anyone looking for a good meal, needs to visit at some point while in the state.

24/7 Wall St. searched around the country to find the restaurants around the country that foodies just have to try, consulting reviews, both national and publications and editorial discretion to compile a list of the "must-visit" eatery in each state. According to the site:

"...Every state possesses at least one establishment that has attained iconic status — a place emblematic of its surroundings, one that no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity, one that might inspire some savvy traveler to say 'You went to [wherever] and you didn't eat THERE???'"

So which South Carolina eatery was named the restaurant you simply have to visit?

Peninsula Grill

Located in Charleston, Peninsula Grill describes itself as "the crown jewel of the [local] dining scene" located in the heart of the city's historic district, according to its website. This favorite is a popular destination for anyone looking for a wonderful fine dining experience with good food and lovely atmosphere, with a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars and nearly 600 reviews.

Peninsula Grill is located at 112 North Market Street.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about South Carolina's "must-visit" restaurant:

"The signature dish at this genteel 26-year-old Charleston restaurant is a 12-layer 'ultimate coconut cake.' There's a lot more than that, though, served in the handsome dining room with its seagrass flooring and farmland wall murals and in the courtyard lit with carriage lanterns. The she-crab soup, pan-seared diver scallops, and rack of lamb with port-poached pear and pecans are examples of the upscale fare."

Check out 24/7 Wall St. to see its full list of the country's need-to-see restaurants.