Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles: 'No Words'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 15, 2023
Queen guitarist Brian May was honored with a knighthood by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 14th. The legendary rocker was awarded the prestigious honor for his services to music and charity (Save Me). He took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of himself getting knighted by the King and captioned it, "No words."
Loving fans took to the comments to write about how deserving May is of the honor. Some people were even shocked that it took this long for the guitarist to get knighted. They also took the opportunity to share some jokes. "bro was knighted by the king because he's the queen," one fan quipped.
Sir Brian May was among over 1,000 individuals celebrated at the 2023 New Year Honours List, which marked King Charles' first as monarch since Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year.
"Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it's Sir Brian on the phone," May told the Associated Press. Speaking about his charity work with the animal welfare group he founded in 2010, Save Me, May said, "I’ve felt for a long time that we had this false idea that humans are the only important species on the planet, and I don’t think an alien visitor would view it that way. I think every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death. That’s kind of where I come from."
May also revealed that a tour from Queen in 2023 isn't out of the question. "We're thinking about touring, I can say that,' he said. 'I'm hoping I stay in good health - at the moment I seem to be in pretty good health, which is always great," he said per the Daily Mail.