Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles: 'No Words'

Queen guitarist Brian May was honored with a knighthood by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 14th. The legendary rocker was awarded the prestigious honor for his services to music and charity (Save Me). He took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of himself getting knighted by the King and captioned it, "No words."

Loving fans took to the comments to write about how deserving May is of the honor. Some people were even shocked that it took this long for the guitarist to get knighted. They also took the opportunity to share some jokes. "bro was knighted by the king because he's the queen," one fan quipped.