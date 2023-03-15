Watch Mike Shinoda Unveil Brand New Linkin Park Box Set

Linkin Park frontman Mike Shinoda is very excited about the release of the band's brand new 20th Anniversary Edition Box Set Collection, and so are we! He recently shared a video to Youtube where he revealed everything that's included in the boxset, down to the bubble wrap.

"We're going to be unboxing the brand new Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Box Set today. Here's the box. I literally don't know what is in it. This is all going to be a complete surprise to me." As Shinoda continued to unwrap the boxset, he was mesmerized by the design and everything included inside.

"Wanna know how much stuff is in here? If you can see the back of this, look at just the track listing. It fills the entire back of the box." He went on to detail each vinyl, EP, DVD, unreleased single, and live show included in the set.