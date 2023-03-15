Watch Mike Shinoda Unveil Brand New Linkin Park Box Set

By Logan DeLoye

March 15, 2023

35th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Linkin Park frontman Mike Shinoda is very excited about the release of the band's brand new 20th Anniversary Edition Box Set Collection, and so are we! He recently shared a video to Youtube where he revealed everything that's included in the boxset, down to the bubble wrap.

"We're going to be unboxing the brand new Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Box Set today. Here's the box. I literally don't know what is in it. This is all going to be a complete surprise to me." As Shinoda continued to unwrap the boxset, he was mesmerized by the design and everything included inside.

"Wanna know how much stuff is in here? If you can see the back of this, look at just the track listing. It fills the entire back of the box." He went on to detail each vinyl, EP, DVD, unreleased single, and live show included in the set.

"Look at all this stuff. It's kind of wild. There's a lot of stuff in here. We did put a lot of, put a lot of love into collecting all this stuff and polishing it up for you guys, so I hope that you enjoy it!" To conclude, Shinoda detailed that interested fans can purchase the exclusive box set on the band's website.

