Colorado Spot Named The Most Remote Location In The State

By Zuri Anderson

March 16, 2023

Ice Lake Basin - Valley of Wildflowers (San Juan National Forest, Colorado)
Photo: Getty Images

There's something about the great unknown that entices adventurers. Whether it's venturing out into the forest, exploring the fringes of a desert area, or taking a boat out on a huge river, the possibilities are endless. But with urban areas growing every day and new neighborhoods popping up, it's getting harder to find untouched terrain that's aren't national parks or protected areas.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. took on the task of finding every state's most remote place. Researchers say they "identified the location in each state with the longest estimated travel time to the nearest city using data published Jan. 10, 2018, in Nature. Travel times take into account all forms of travel, as well as the quality of transportation infrastructure."

According to the website, the middle of nowhere in Colorado is Willow Creek in the San Juan National Forest.

The nearest city is 9 hours and 56 minutes away from this area. Writers also provided the GPS coordinates for this spot: 37°31’45″N, 107°24’45″W.

Make sure you consult with local officials before trying to access these locations.

Still curious about other remote places in the country? Check out the full list on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.

